Atlanta makes progress toward affordable housing goals

ATLANTA — Atlanta Housing officials say the city is continuing to make progress toward expanding affordable housing opportunities.

According to Atlanta Housing President and CEO Terri Lee, the agency secured more than 1,100 affordable housing units last year.

“This city, this city continues to grow. And that growth it brings momentum, it brings investment and it brings opportunity,” Lee said.

Lee said Atlanta Housing is also increasing its down payment assistance program from $25,000 to $60,000 to help more residents purchase homes.

Officials say the expanded assistance is part of broader efforts to improve housing accessibility as Atlanta continues to grow.

Atlanta leaders have continued to focus on affordable housing as rising costs and population growth impact residents across the city.

The Habitat for Humanity is also working on building affordable housing units in Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood.