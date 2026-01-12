New data shows cost of living rising across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — New numbers show it is getting more expensive to live in metro Atlanta.

The latest annual survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows households in the metro Atlanta area spend an average of just over $83,000 a year. That is about $5,000 more than the national average and roughly $1,500 more than the previous survey.

According to the data, housing accounts for the largest share of household spending in metro Atlanta, making up about 33 percent of the average budget. That translates to nearly $28,000 a year spent on housing.

Transportation is the next largest expense, with households spending more than $13,000 annually on buying and maintaining vehicles.

Despite higher overall costs, metro Atlanta households spend less on food than the national average. About 12 percent of the household budget goes toward food, including dining out and eating at home.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average annual household spending in metro Atlanta is higher than in cities like Miami, where households spend about $64,000 a year, but significantly lower than San Francisco, where the average cost of living is around $117,000 annually.

The new government figures confirm that as prices continue to rise, the cost of living in metro Atlanta is also increasing.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.