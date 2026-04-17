Atlanta leaders tout new development meant to reduce homelessness

Atlanta is celebrating another blow to homelessness with a new development in Mechanicsville.

The Beacon at Cooper Street is part of the City of Atlanta’s Rapid Housing Initiative and addresses urgent housing needs. The project includes 112 pre-fab modules built on underutilized, city-owned land.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says its opening meeting his 500 unit rapid housing milestone.

“It represents 500 opportunities. 500 lives. 500 chances at stability, at dignity,” said Dickens. “From the start of my administration, I said that how we treat our most vulnerable neighbors would define us as a city.”

Partners for Homes CEO Cathryn Vassell says the 112 homes come with wrap around services on everything from mental health to job training, moving homeless people into stability that lasts.

“These are not just apartments. They are places of safety, dignity, healing, and new beginnings,” she said.

According to Vassell, 96% of those they place lead successful lives.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.