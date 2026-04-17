Metro police make multiple arrests after recent street racing gathering of over 200 people

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Police have announced multiple arrests tied to a recent street racing gathering of over 200 people that occupied the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Bolton Road.

According to officials, participants were driving recklessly, blocking the roadway from citizen motorists, laying drag, and performing illegal drifting maneuvers also known as “donuts.”

As the crowd dispersed, officers pursued several participants on foot.

The Georgia State Patrol provided assistance to APD as they impounded multiple vehicles and seized several firearms. At least 18 pole ranging in age from 15 to 25 are facing charges.