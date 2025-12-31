Atlanta leader offers pet safety tips ahead of city-wide New Year’s fireworks celebrations

ATLANTA — As Atlanta city leaders prepares for a city-wide New Year’s celebration with a special drone countdown display and fireworks, city leader is sharing pet safety tips.

You will be able to count down to the new year from almost anywhere in the city of Atlanta on Thursday.

The special drone countdown display begins at 11:45 p.m., and residents will be able to watch by stepping outside.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ press secretary Michael Smith tells WSB Radio that while the annual Peach Drop celebration was a big part of the city’s new year’s eve, the city is gearing up for a new tradition.

“There are going to be fireworks spots set up across the city. All you have to do literally is step outside your door unless you have tree cover,” Smith said.

He says the show should be visible from most backyards and rooftop sites, but reminds pet owners to try to secure nervous animals before the midnight fireworks.

Earlier this month, Mayor Dickens said the celebration will be “city-wide,” which will mean other pet owners across the city should prepare and make sure to calm their pets if they are frightened by fireworks.

“We ask that people please secure pets in doors before midnight,” he said. “Consider keeping your TV or music on at a comfortable level.”

For those who may have skittish pets, Smith says to make sure to be prepared.

“Make sure your pets have updated ID tags, collars and microchip information. I know this personally because my dog is a runner,” Smith added.

He also says to make sure any emergency is a legitimate emergency.

“Please don’t call 9-1-1 to report fireworks unless there is an emergency,” he said.

“Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all, and this year we are going to meet you where you are,” Mayor Dickens said.

Atlanta officials say they want all residents to feel prepared and supported by offering tips:

For Residents with Pets

Fireworks may cause stress or anxiety for animals

Please secure pets indoors before midnight

Consider keeping TV or music on at a comfortable volume for your furry friends

Make sure pets have updated ID tags, collars or microchip information

