City of Atlanta trading Peach Drop for fireworks and drones

ATLANTA — New Year’s Eve in Atlanta will look a little different this year.

Goodbye, Peach Drop, hello…drones? Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says this New Year’s Eve celebration will be a ‘city-wide’ celebration in Atlanta.

“The Annual Peach Drop has been a big part of our city’s New Year’s Eve since 1989, bringing people together in a way only Atlanta can. However, this New Year’s Eve, we are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop, or watch from your backyard, and you’ll be part of one special shared moment. Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all, and this year we are going to meet you where you are.”

There will still be a peach, but it will be formed by drones in the sky, visible across downtown and midtown. Residents will be able to watch by stepping outside on a rooftop, or in a backyard.

The Digital Drone Peach in the Sky will be followed by synchronized fireworks displays from multiple sites around the city.

Officials say the night of lights creates a signature midnight moment that is safe, elevated, and accessible to every neighborhood.