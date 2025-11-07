Atlanta icon Jeezy sets Guinness World Record for largest orchestra for a hip-hop concert

ATLANTA — Multi-platinum Atlanta hip-hop icon, New York Times best-selling author, and entrepreneur Jeezy recently earned another major career milestone.

Jeezy received an official Guinness World Records title for the largest orchestra for a hip-hop music concert. He “put on” the record-setting performance which featured 101 orchestra members during the second show of his Las Vegas residency, TM:101 Live, at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Nov. 1.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his multi-platinum, major-label debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, embarked on a 23-city symphony tour earlier this year.

The “Snowman” posted a video on his official Instagram page which captured the moment when Guinness World Records representative Andy Glass handed him the certificate on stage.

“This isn’t just a win for me—it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” said Jeezy. “Thank you to every musician, every fan, and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up!”

The official record title is: “the largest orchestra for a hip-hop music concert is 101 members and was achieved by Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, performing with the Color of Noize Orchestra, composed by Derrick Hodge and musically directed by Adam Blackstone, in Las Vegas, Nevada."

Atlanta hip-hop icon Jeezy breaks Guinness World Record (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Jeezy thanked everyone involved for making that a special night.

“Thank you to all 101 orchestra members, composer Derrick Hodge, musical director Adam Blackstone, DJ Drama, DJ Ace—and most importantly, the fans," he said.

Popular hip-hop historian Larry “NuFace” Compton previously said Jeezy’s impact on culture and community is undeniable.

“Jeezy’s evolution is what makes his legacy powerful,” NuFace said. “He started out speaking for the streets, then started speaking to the streets with wisdom. He transitioned into acting, executive moves, ownership — and dropped a book that gave game from the other side of success.”

In 2023, Jeezy released his New York Times best-selling book Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. “You gotta believe” are also the opening words of his album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 released in July 2005.

Jeezy released his latest album “Still Snowin” a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama in September.