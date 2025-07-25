Atlanta hip-hop icon Jeezy celebrates 20 year anniversary of iconic album

ATLANTA, Ga. — Multi-talented hip-hop icon, New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, actor, and community leader Jeezy has built a powerful legacy that transcends music, shaping the evolution of Trap culture from Atlanta’s streets to a global audience.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, was born in South Carolina and moved to Georgia at a young age.

In the track “U Know What It Is,” Jeezy rapped, “July 26 the boy delivered a classic.” Two decades later, that statement is true. Jeezy reflected on the legacy of his iconic, multi-platinum Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album, which ignited a movement. He offered one word to describe the album: “Greatness.”

“If I had to use another word, I would call it art,” he added. “Art is better with time—it appreciates. When I was creating that picture, I never once thought that 20 years later, people would be viewing it in a whole different way.”

The multi-platinum album features standout collaborations from Lil Jon, T.I., Bun B, Akon, Young Buck, CeeLo Green, Trick Daddy and more, with production from renowned producers including Drumma Boy. Mannie Fresh appeared as a producer and featured artist.

To honor the album’s legacy, Jeezy is currently on a 23-city symphony tour — a bold, innovative live experience that blends hip-hop with orchestral music. He will perform on Saturday at the Fox Theater.

Also on Saturday, Jeezy and his Street Dreamz Foundation are set to host Community Day, which will serve over 500 children with essential back-to-school supplies and provide wellness resources and opportunities for families across Atlanta. In addition, 25,000 pounds of food will be distributed to those in need at Impact Church at 2323 Sylvan Rd. from Noon to 4 p.m.

“Giving back is aligned with my purpose,” he said. “My grandmother used to always tell me to ‘no matter what, take care of your people first before you do anything.’ Coming with this community day is amazing.”

Jeezy is widely regarded as one of the architects of Trap music—a raw, gritty, and hard-hitting subgenre of hip-hop rooted deeply in Atlanta’s streets.

The album opens with the powerful piano keys and intense beats underscoring his raspy voice declaring, “You gotta believe.”

That phrase is also part of the title of his book Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. His distinct ad-libs—“aye!”—and street sermons quickly set him apart, redefining Southern rap and elevating the genre to new heights.

The symphony tour is led by musical director Adam Blackstone and arranged by composer

Derek Hodge, with support from the Color of Noize Orchestra. The idea for the tour came when Jeezy performed at Atlanta’s High Museum.

“Stepping into my purpose, I want to help evolve my culture by showing them that you can connect culture and art. At the same time, let the younger generation know you are allowed to evolve.”

Jeezy credits both Hodge and Blackstone for bringing his vision to life.

“They aligned with the vision. This was great minds coming together,” he added.

The “Snowman” also reunited with longtime friend and collaborator DJ Drama for the symphony tour.

“It’s special because he’s day one for real,” Jeezy said. “What better way to have a party than with DJ Drama where it all started with the mixtapes. His longtime DJ, DJ Ace, will handle the afterparty elements of the tour. We basically have the greatest show on earth.”

DJ Drama shares that sentiment.

“When it comes to Jeezy, he has one of the most important mixtapes and albums not just in Southern rap, but in hip-hop period,” DJ Drama previously said. “We talk about Trap or Die and Thug Motivation 101 — those are classics.”

Popular hip-hop historian Larry “NuFace” Compton said Jeezy’s impact on culture and community is undeniable.

“Jeezy’s evolution is what makes his legacy powerful,” NuFace said. “He started out speaking for the streets, then started speaking to the streets with wisdom. He transitioned into acting, executive moves, ownership — and dropped a book that gave game from the other side of success.”

Early in his career, Jeezy recalled a “life-changing” conversation with Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I.

“TIP basically told me I was talented, and he believed in what I was doing,” Jeezy said about his friend and collaborator. “He told me that I had to choose one and I couldn’t do both — being in the streets and becoming who I was becoming in music. That was a hard conversation to walk away from. I thought you had to do both for people to accept you, but you’re allowed to give yourself permission to grow and evolve.”

Producer Drumma Boy recalls the magic behind Thug Motivation 101, especially the iconic track he produced “Standing Ovation.”

“It’s one of the most listened to trap albums of all time,” he said. “It helped set the tone of Trap music.”

Drumma Boy recalled how he created the beat for “Standing Ovation.”

“I only had $100 in my pocket, so I put $20 in my tank and drove to Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta to meet Jeezy,” he said. “After playing a few beats, Jeezy told me, ‘That ain’t it Drum.’ That was the first time I learned how to study someone.”

After studying Jeezy’s music, Drumma Boy realized what was missing and returned with a beat featuring horns and trumpets.

“When I came back at 5 a.m., Jeezy loved it and the rest is history,” Drumma Boy said. “Working with Jeezy is like magic. He has hustle, drive, and determination. Iron sharpens iron.”

Reflecting on the album’s early impact, NuFace says it “felt like the soundtrack to the grind.” “Man, Atlanta was on fire when Thug Motivation 101 dropped,” he recalled. “Everybody had it in their car, in the barber shops, in the trap — it was the heartbeat of the city.”

Beyond music, Jeezy has built a multifaceted legacy as an actor, entrepreneur, author, and community leader. Today, Jeezy’s message has matured but his mission is unchanged.

“I’m proud of my setbacks that didn’t break me,” he said. “Learning how to channel my vulnerability to get closer to my people. I’m really proud of not losing sight, no matter how great or bad things have ever been for me.”

NuFace says Jeezy is reintroducing himself as a composer of culture.

“From bandos to balconies, from beats to brass and violins. That Symphony Tour is not just a show, it’s a statement,” he added.

In addition to the tour, Jeezy is gearing up to release a limited edition TM101: Live vinyl exclusive orange pressing on Fat Beats.

In 2023, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta honored Jeezy with the Champion Award for his community outreach and positive impact.

“To me, that is the most important part,” he said. “Our young CEO program at the Urban League of Greater Atlanta has kicked off and we’re mentoring young entrepreneurs, helping them set up their businesses, giving them resources.”

Jeezy also has an exhibit in the world renown Trap Music Museum and is recognized among the Trap Music Mt. Rushmore.

“I feel like lately, I’ve really been walking in my truth,” he said. “I feel light, I feel inspired. I feel at peace.”

To Jeezy, hearing people tell him they’re grateful for the positive impact he’s made on their lives means “everything.”

“It means I’m making my grandmother proud and I’m keeping my word and leading with my heart and spirit. I’m doing God’s work,” he said.

After releasing several albums, countless mixtapes and classic songs, Jeezy said he’s proud of staying true to himself and overcoming adversity throughout his journey.

When reflecting on the legacy he continues to build, Jeezy said his mission is to inspire others.

“Just knowing that God gave me this gift, and He’s instilling these things in me to be a vessel — for those who are unheard and unseen. That’s my legacy,” Jeezy said. “It’s good selling records and books, but when it’s all said and done, I want to impact 100 million lives.”