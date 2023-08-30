Atlanta HS football coach loses certification after video appears to show him punching player

ATLANTA — An Atlanta high school football coach accused of punching one of his players during a recent game has lost his coaching certificate, according to the Georgia High School Association.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the school’s game against Douglas County High School at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium in midtown Atlanta.

The video from a game on Saturday appears to show a coach at Benjamin E. Mays High School on the sidelines hit a student in the stomach. The player can be seen stumbling backward slightly and doubling over.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said the coach will be charged with simple battery and will also face administrative charges from the district.

They say the coach, identified as Carl Sledge, was a volunteer coach and not a classroom instructor.

He was previously removed from his coaching duties, according to the district.

GHSA Dr. Robin Hines confirmed on Wednesday the association rescinded Sledge’s certification as a volunteer coach.

©2023 Cox Media Group