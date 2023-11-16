Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that the Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The announcement came during a news conference that Manfred attended about the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas being approved. The Braves later confirmed the news on their website.

The All-Star Game was initially set to come to Truist Park in 2021 but was later pulled over Georgia’s voting law. MLB played the 2021 game at Coors Field in Colorado instead.

The Braves hosted the All-Star Game in 1972 at Fulton-County Stadium and then in 2000 at Turner Field.

