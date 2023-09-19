Atlanta home repair loan program extended 3 more days

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Heritage Owner Occupied Rehab Program, which gives potentially forgivable loans to eligible residents, reopened through Friday.

According to Mayor Andre Dickens, the Invest Atlanta and City partnership would allow applications through Sept. 22.

Those who successfully receive the loans may use them to address health and safety repair needs, according to officials.

Officials said the program is for what they call legacy residents, aimed at helping them stay in their homes as housing prices rise.

The program prioritizes seniors, military veterans, and disabled heads of households who have lived in their homes for at least 15 years.

Repairs covered for the loan program include roof repair, minor plumbing, electrical work, improvements pursuant to needs of the Americans with Disabilities Act, siding, painting, and more.

Atlanta homeowners who qualify must live in the city limits, with the exceptions of the Vine City and English Avenue neighborhoods, which have access to a separate program from the city, according to the mayor’s office.

To qualify, a homeowner must be the primary homeowner at their current residences for at least five years before their application is submitted, and their annual income cannot be higher than 60% of the area median income.

Currently, the Atlanta AMI is $71,500 for single individuals, according to Invest Atlanta. That means those making at most 60% of the AMI have an annual income limit of $42,900 to qualify for the loan program.

There are multiple application intake centers open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. through Friday.

Atlanta city officials said the following locations are available.

Bessie Branham Recreation Center – 2051 Delano Drive NE

CT Martin Recreational Center – 3201 MLK Jr Drive

Dunbar Recreation Center – 477 Windsor Street SW

Grove Park Recreation Center – 750 Frances Place NW

MLK Recreation Center – 110 Hilliard Street SE

Peachtree Hills Recreation Center – 308 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE

Rosel Fann Recreation Center – 365 Cleveland Ave. SE

©2023 Cox Media Group