Atlanta HBCU rescinds termination of its president

ATLANTA — Just over a week after an Atlanta HBCU announced the decision to fire its school president, officials announced they have rescinded the termination.

Morris Brown College board of trustees says after careful review, it determined the separation of Dr. Kevin James from the college did not fully comply with the requirements in his contract.

James previously said many HBCU’s have struggled with board over-reach and notes that Morris Brown College is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.

School officials say they deeply regret the harm it’s caused the institution, students, families, donors, supporters and Dr. James.

James has accepted the invitation to return.