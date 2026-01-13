Atlanta HBCU president says he has been ‘terminated’

ATLANTA — The president of Morris Brown College in Atlanta says he’s been fired.

Dr. Kevin E. James made the announcement in a social media post, saying the school’s board of trustees terminated his service without providing specific cause or explanation.

He calls it “deeply concerning”.

James says many HBCU’s have struggled with board over-reach and notes that Morris Brown College is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks.

“I dedicated myself fully to the restoration and resurgence of Morris Brown College, and I stand firmly behind the progress we achieved together. While I am deeply disappointed by the Board’s decision, I am grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community partners,” James said in a media post.

Thank you for believing in the vision and the work.

There’s no statement yet from the college, but the school’s website now lists Nzinga Shaw as its interim president.