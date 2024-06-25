Atlanta Hawks, Quintar partner to provide XR experiences for fans at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena and leading extended reality company Quintar announced a multi-year partnership to provide fans visiting State Farm Arena with entertaining immersive experiences and functional utilities, the Atlanta Hawks announced to WSB Radio in a press release on Monday.

The partnership, according to Atlanta Hawks officials, will focus on XR experiences in player cards data and matchups, in-game features such as basketball shot heatmaps and contests and interactive components.

“We are thrilled to partner with Quintar to build experiences for the next generation of fans with a focus on tailored gameday experiences and interactive digital content,” said the Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Executive Vice President, Chief Technology & Innovations Officer Kim Rometo. “Quintar’s platform will allow State Farm Arena to become a canvas on which fans can explore and engage.”

It also will feature functional utilities that will help State Farm Arena attendees locate the closest concession stand, security booths and parking lots, officials said.

“Our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, known for creating first-of-its-kind amazing venue experiences, is going to bring even more innovative value to their fans with Quintar’s patented spatial XR technology,” said Buddy Scott, Quintar’s Senior Vice President of Platform Products and Experiences.

Atlanta Hawks officials told WSB Radio that “Quintar’s Q reality platform combines its patented Spatial VPS and Spatial Video technology to create accurate, dynamic XR content.