Atlanta and Georgia State police working together to combat crime near campus

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police briefed city council members about crime near Georgia State University on Monday.

Officers told the public safety committee there are more police around Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in Downtown Atlanta.

“It does come with the territory. We are in downtown Atlanta. GSU is not a traditional campus. It’s not gated,” GSU student Olivia Holmes said.

Just a few weeks ago, police responded to a deadly shooting near the now-shuttered RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue.

In October, a shooting in the same area injured several people and killed 19-year-old mother, De’Asia Hart.

“A lot of collaborative efforts are ongoing with GSU,” an Atlanta police officer told the public safety committee on Monday. “We do several details throughout the year. Their crime suppression unit is spot on with our crime suppression units.”

In a statement last month, GSU’s president promised to increase security and keep students safe.

Freshman student Vinny Updhya said the area can get dangerous, especially overnight.

“It’s a bit concerning but the issues get resolved pretty quickly,” Updhya said.

Holmes, who is originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said her parents are worried, and she now plans to move out of downtown Atlanta.

“I’m moving out of downtown away from the hustle and bustle and I do think that will make it a better experience,” Holmes said.

