Children treated for heat-related illness in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded after several children experienced heat-related illness on Anderson Avenue near Anderson Park and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on Friday.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials say one child had heat exhaustion, another an altered level of consciousness, and one suffered a minor nosebleed.

All of the children were evaluated and treated by EMS personnel at the scene.

No further details on their conditions were released by officials.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards said the heat index in Atlanta this afternoon reached around 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City says a Heat Advisory is issued for metro Atlanta and Georgia when heat index values reach 105 degrees or higher.

An Extreme Heat Warning is issued when heat index values reach 110 degrees or higher.

Officials say to be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. A heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Dr. Casilda Balmeceda also says during extreme heat, the CDC recommends staying hydrated and avoiding alcohol or drinks high in sugar and sodium.