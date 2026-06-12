Summer heat, humidity continues this weekend as highs climb into the low 90s

The first day of Summer is a week away, but the summer sizzle is already here in Metro Atlanta!

First Day of Summer 2026

Afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s both today and Saturday, but our “friend” the humidity will also be in place over the weekend.

As a result, “feels like” heat index values will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for both Friday and Saturday.

Friday Forecast Heat Index

Saturday Forecast Heat Index

While steamy, these conditions are not quite hot enough for Heat Advisories in our region.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City notes that the criteria for a Heat Advisory in Metro Atlanta -- as well as the state of Georgia -- involves heat index values of 105 degrees or more. In addition, the criteria for an Extreme Heat Warning involves heat index values of 110 degrees or more.

Some relief will return to the region on Sunday as a frontal boundary drops through North Georgia. The additional cloud cover will limit daytime highs to the mid to upper 80s, and temperatures will regulate to the low 80s through the first half of next week.

Sunday Futurecast Radar

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this afternoon!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

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