Atlanta Falcons 2025 schedule released

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons schedule has officially been released for the 2025 NFL season.

The Falcons finished with an 8-9 record in 2024 and hope to secure their first winning season in eight years.

The Falcons will face the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys in the preseason respectively.

The team hopes they can turn things around. They will have the chance to open the season against division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m.

The Falcons bye week will be in Week 5.

The last time the Falcons finished with a winning record was in 2017, when they finished with a 10-6 record, a year after losing Super Bowl 51 to the New England Patriots.

They will travel up to Foxboro, Mass. to face the Patriots in Week 9. They haven’t beaten New England since 1998. The last time the two teams met was in 2021, when the Patriots shut out the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In Week 10, the Falcons will play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany. The game on Nov. 9 will be played at Olympic Stadium in Berlin with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. Atlanta time.

The 2025 schedule also features five prime time games, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into 2025, rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and veteran Kurt Cousins will lead an interesting battle for the starting position. Cousins was benched in favor of Penix Jr. late in December.

