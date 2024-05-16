Atlanta Dream move games against Caitlin Clark, Fever to State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream announced Thursday that both of their home games against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be moved to State Farm Arena.

Both games, on June 21 and Aug. 26, will be played at the Atlanta Hawks’ home arena.

The Dream said the goal is to make these games the most attended in franchise history.

The Dream plays their home games at the Gateway Center in College Park, which only seats 3,500 people. State Farm Arena seats more than 17,000 people.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m.

The team said that season ticket holders will have their Fever tickets transferred to a comparable location within the lower level of State Farm Arena, according to a news release.

“Atlanta Dream fans are the best in the WNBA,” said Atlanta Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. “Their passion and excitement led us to the most sellouts in the league over the last two years and has created a demand for tickets that far outpaces the supply inside our current arena, which is why we wanted to find a way to give more fans access to experience these two games.

“We’re thrilled to work with State Farm Arena and the Atlanta Hawks to create a truly special environment.”

Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after having a historic college career at the University of Iowa.

