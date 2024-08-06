Hootie hoo! Outkast night returns to Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Calling all Outkast fans to throw your hands in the air: Tuesday night is your chance to hop in your Cadillacs and cruise over to Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves are bringing back Outkast night for their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team will give away 15,000 bobbleheads that feature hip-hop icons Big Boi and Andre 3000 riding in a signature red Cadillac.

Make sure you get there early if you want to snag a bobblehead. At last year’s giveaway, lines wrapped throughout the Battery hours before the gates open for fans to get their hands on one.

The Braves will also have an “ATLiens Diner” food truck with special menu items named after Outkast hits and lyrics. Yes, that includes patty melts and fried fish and grits.

Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, and Andre 3000, whose real name is Andre Benjamin, first met while they were in high school. The dynamic duo are best known as one of the first and most prominent rappers to represent the not just the Atlanta music scene, but the southern hip-hop scene on a national level in the early 1990′s.

In April 2024, Outkast celebrated the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking, multi-platinum debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” that was released in 1994.

Big Boi is best known for numerous chart-topping hits, features, and mixtape songs including “ATLiens,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” “Hey Ya,” “Player’s Ball,” “In The A” featuring fellow Atlanta rap legends Ludacris and T.I., “International Players Anthem” with UGK rappers Pimp C and Bun B, “Roses,” “Kryptonite” with Killer Mike and Blackowned C-Bone and Konkrete, “Hollywood Divorce” featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, “Ms. Jackson” and more.

Andre 3000 is recognized as one of the most innovative, influential, and powerful lyricists in hip-hop. He is best known for hits such as “Ms. Jackson,” “Player’s Ball,” “Hey Ya,” “The Way You Move,” “ATLiens,” “Git Up, Get Out,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” “Green Light with John Legend,” “The Real Her” with Drake and Lil Wayne, and more.

Andre 3000 infamously said, “The South Got Something to Say” when Outkast won the award for Best New Artist at the 1994 Source Awards. That moment forever changed the trajectory in hip-hop and it became a rallying cry and statement.

In 2023, Andre 3000 released his “New Blue Sun” flute album.