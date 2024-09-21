Georgia organization Silence the Shame to provide resources, support at college empowerment summit

ATLANTA — Georgia-based nonprofit organization Silence the Shame is set to host a college empowerment summit to provide college students and community members with mental health and suicide prevention resources on Saturday.

Prominent Atlanta music pioneer, community activist, and mental health advocate Shanti Das created Silence the Shame in 2016. It is an organization that raises awareness on mental health, stigma reduction and suicide prevention and provides resources to those in need.

Silence the Shame Program Director Nick Farthing said the event, sponsored by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, will help to provide resources to college students and community members.

“We’re trying to empower college students, community members and college staff. We want to bring people together to spread awareness on mental health, provide education on suicide prevention and provide a space for professional and college readiness skills,” said Farthing.

The event will feature several resources, wellness zones, interactive workshops, live performances, vendors, and a panel discussion about pathways to success.

Actress and entrepreneur Reginae Carter, and Marquis Hill are set to be keynote fireside chat speakers. Clinician Dr. Abrams is also set to be a fireside chat guest.

Carter, the daughter of hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, is set to talk about her success and mental health journey.

There will be community conversations featuring Ryan Wilson, Archie Clay III, Krishna Louis, and Isaiah Lee. DJ Caution is set to have a DJ set from Noon - 4 p.m.

“If the students who attend are too shy to speak up, one of the best things they can do is soak up the knowledge,” said Das. “Sometimes it’s about listening and placing yourself in a safe space and be able to be vulnerable.”

Any person in college in the metro Atlanta area or surrounding area can attend, according to Farthing.

“We’re trying to provide more education to college students in general about mental health and to remind them they’re not alone,” he said.

“Hopefully, through our wellness activities, they will feel a little bit more confident in getting the help they need if they are afraid to,” Das said. “When you’re around other like-minded students that feel comfortable sharing and opening up, then maybe someone else might be willing to open up to a friend, a school counselor, a parent.”

Several community vendors will be in attendance to discuss mental health and how to take care of yourself on a regular basis.

The STSU Fest is set to be held at Morehouse College located at 830 Westview Dr. in Atlanta from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information on Silence the Shame, click here. For information on the STSU Fest, click here.