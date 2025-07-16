Atlanta city leaders demand answers after escalator malfunction at a MARTA station

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta city leaders are voicing frustration after nine people were injured in an escalator malfunction at a MARTA station following a recent Beyonce concert.

According to a statement from MARTA, the injuries occurred during a chaotic moment on an escalator, when a person began screaming and running because of a bug and that commotion sparked a panic.

The escalator reportedly sped up briefly before coming to a sudden stop which led to one person suffering a broken ankle and seven people being hospitalized, officials say. One person declined medical transport.

City Council Transportation Committee Vice-Chair Marci Collier Overstreet says she is saddened that the incident led to people being injured.

She hopes to see the escalators inspection and maintenance records.

“It is absolutely necessary that council members especially those that serve on the transportation committee are briefed,” she said. “We’re going to need some clarity and accountability.”

Overstreet adds the public needs to be assured that MARTA is safe for all of the events the city plans to host.

MARTA is investigating.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story