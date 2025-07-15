Nine injured in escalator incident at MARTA station following Beyoncé concert

ATLANTA — Nine people were injured just after midnight at MARTA’s Vine City Station while leaving the sold-out Beyoncé concert at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to a statement from MARTA, the injuries occurred during a chaotic moment on an escalator, when a person began screaming and running, sparking a panic that led to a stampede. The escalator reportedly sped up briefly before coming to a sudden stop.

One person suffered a broken ankle, while seven others were transported to the hospital with cuts and scrapes. Another individual declined medical transport.

MARTA police and emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene. The affected escalator has been barricaded and taken out of service. MARTA says escalator manufacturer Schindler, along with its own safety team, will conduct a full investigation into the incident.

Officials have not released the identities of those injured but say all are expected to recover.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story