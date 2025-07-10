Beyoncé concerts and MLB All-Star Week expected to bring major economic boost to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is preparing for a surge in visitors as Beyoncé’s tour and MLB’s All-Star Week comes to town.

The excitement kicks off tonight with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The global superstar is set to perform four shows in Atlanta, drawing fans from across the Southeast and beyond.

William Pate, president of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the concerts will deliver a significant boost to the city’s economy.

“Tens of thousands of people are going to be downtown; that’s what really got us the economic impact and the value is to all of the businesses that support the hospitality industry,” Pate said. “In the case of Beyoncé, Atlanta is the only city in the Southeast where you can see those concerts, so we’re going to have a lot of drive-in traffic.”

While Beyoncé fans fill downtown, baseball fans will head to Cobb County for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week festivities at Truist Park and The Battery. Events include the Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday, the MLB Draft on Sunday, the Home Run Derby on Monday, and the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The All-Star events alone are expected to generate roughly $50 million in economic impact.

Cobb County Public Safety Director Mike Register says visitors can expect a visible and coordinated law enforcement presence throughout the festivities. “It will be a combination of local, state, and federal,” Register said. “And yes, we have increased our presence here.”

Adding to the busy week, SEC Media Days will also kick off Monday in downtown Atlanta, running through Thursday.

With tens of thousands expected to attend these overlapping events, officials and organizers are urging the public to use MARTA and rideshare services to help reduce traffic congestion getting to and from the venues of these events.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story