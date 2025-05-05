Atlanta City Council pushes for stricter rules on high-speed chases

ATLANTA — In response to a deadly police chase that claimed the life of a 19-year-old bystander, the Atlanta City Council is considering a resolution urging state officials to tighten restrictions on high-speed pursuits.

The resolution, introduced in the wake of last month’s fatal crash in Little Five Points, calls on the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to limit vehicle pursuits to cases involving violent felonies only. It also recommends that troopers be required to obtain supervisor approval before initiating a chase and that the use of “PIT” maneuvers be prohibited in congested areas.

The case that sparked the measure involved the death of Cooper Schoenke, an innocent bystander killed when a suspect being pursued by a GSP trooper slammed into his vehicle.

Devin Barrington-Ward with the National Police Accountability Project said the dangers of high-speed chases are too great to ignore. “This is not a video game. This isn’t Grand Theft Auto. We are not playing PlayStations, we are playing with people’s lives,” he said.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, who is sponsoring the resolution, emphasized that modern technology offers safer alternatives to dangerous pursuits. “We have the technology and ability to apprehend people who are committing illegal acts in these communities without exacerbating the situation,” she said.

In addition to calling for state-level changes, the resolution urges Atlanta’s police chief to review the department’s own pursuit protocols, especially regarding requests for GSP assistance in minor traffic violations.

The council is expected to vote on the measure today.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story