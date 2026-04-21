Atlanta City Council passes resolutions addressing federal immigration activity

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has approved two resolutions addressing federal immigration enforcement activity in the city.

One resolution asks the police chief to develop new policies and procedures related to the city’s role in working with federal immigration officials on enforcement efforts.

The second resolution opposes the renovation or expansion of ICE warehouses or other facilities.

Grace Agnew, a volunteer with an organization that works with detainees, said some individuals are already being held at an ICE field office within city limits.

“We have heard first hand accounts of detention in the basement holding areas that are deeply concerning,” Agnew said. “Individuals are being held for multiple days without access to basic hygiene.”

Elizabeth Zelenke, a medical assistant, said immigration enforcement actions can have broader impacts on community health.

“Fear of deportation could also lead to undocumented families forgoing preventative healthcare; that means that kids are missing their well-visits, they’re missing their vaccines,” Zelenke said.