Atlanta City Council approves emergency study of 404 Day after deadly shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved an emergency study of the city’s annual “404 Day” celebration following a deadly shooting tied to this year’s events.

The study will examine a range of issues, including public safety, traffic, economic impact, community services, utilities, and event permitting. An advisory committee will be formed to review the growing popularity of the April 4 celebration and its impact on the city.

The decision comes after a fatal shooting in Piedmont Park following this year’s event. The victim was later identified as 16-year-old Tianah Robinson. A 15-year-old was also injured. Police are still searching for suspects connected to the shooting.

Supporters of the study, including Abioudun Charlotte Henderson with the group Gangstas to Growers, called on the council to take action.

“We can cure the violence within our communities if we have the budgets to, the space to, and the support,” Henderson said.

Henderson also urged leaders to invest in prevention efforts.

“Things need to be in place way before that happens where police are responding to the violence,” she said.

Kannette King with the Southern Center for Human Rights also addressed the council, urging officials to include community members and organizers in the process.

“Safety planning should be equitable and rooted in risk factors not assumptions about culture, age, race, or neighborhood,” King said.

City leaders say the study will be completed within 180 days.

Councilmember Michael Collins says the city should focus on prevention as it looks ahead to future large-scale events.

“If we are serious about safety during the World Cup, we should be investing in what works, community based solutions that prevent the harm before it happens,” Collins said.

Robinson’s family has also called for improved safety measures at major city events following her death.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.