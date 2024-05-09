Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade returns this weekend along Westside trail

ATLANTA — The annual Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade returns Saturday for its 14th year.

“The beloved annual tradition will lead giant puppets, marching bands, and fellow Atlantans on a one-mile parade along the BeltLine’s Westside Trail,” a spokesperson said in a news release.

On top of all the creative lanterns, this year’s parade will also feature five marching bands.

“In 2023, the parade attracted an estimated 15,000 participants and spectators,” BeltLine representatives said.

The parade route starts at Adair Park, located at 742 Catherine St SW, and will end at Lee + White, located at 1070 White St SW.

Lineup starts at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, with the parade stepping off an hour later. The parade will end with an “All-band Puppet Jam,” once it arrives at Lee + White.

The Lantern Parade is one of Atlanta BeltLine’s longest-running events. It debuted in 2010 with a few hundred people and continues to grow to include tens of thousands of lantern enthusiasts.

