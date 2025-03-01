Local

Atlanta-based delta flight forced to return after takeoff due to engine issue

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — Another Atlanta-based delta flight had to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport due to an engine issue Friday.

Delta Flight 014 from Atlanta to Frankfurt turned back shortly after takeoff Friday night because of a mechanical issue with one of the plane’s engines, the airline said.

“The aircraft landed safely and was met by fire trucks, which sprayed down the aircraft’s brakes due to the heavier than normal landing weight,” Delta officials said.

Flight 3067 from Charlotte to Atlanta had a “potential hydraulic system issue indication” was forced to return after a mechanical issue occurred during the flight. Everyone on that flight was evacuated safely and none of the 71 passengers, two pilots, and three flight attendants were injured.

