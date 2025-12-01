Atlanta-based company Newell Brands announces layoffs

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based company has announced they are laying off hundreds of workers soon.

Newell Brands, the company that makes Elmer’s glue, rubber made products and other items announced they are restructuring jobs cutting its workforce by over 900 employees, which is about 10 percent of its professional and clerical employees.

“We’ve made meaningful progress executing our strategy and strengthening Newell Brands, but there is more work to do,” said Chris Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This productivity plan is about taking the next, disciplined step to enhance efficiency, sharpen our strategic focus, and deliver stronger, more consistent performance. Ultimately, our goal is to deliver greater value for consumers and create sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

Newell Brands officials say the job cuts will have a limited impact on manufacturing or supply chain operations.

In addition, Newell will close 20 Yankee Candles stores in the United States and Canada in January of 2026. There is no official word on how what stores will close.