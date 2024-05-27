Atlanta area slammed with severe storms

Severe weather has been prominent throughout the state on this Memorial Day.

Before 8 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That was three hours after the first warnings began being issued in Georgia.

Just before 5 a.m. a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Fannin and Gilmer counties until 5:15 a.m.

Watches and warnings continued throughout the morning, the most dangerous coming at 8:33 a.m. in Coweta County when a Tornado Warning was issued. That was along with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Rockdale, Spalding, DeKalb, Fayette, Cobb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Henry, Coweta, Fulton and Clayton that was issued just six minutes prior to the tornado being spotted. Behind that warning was another Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paulding, Fayette, Cobb, Douglas, Coweta and Fulton counties.

Damage reports thus far include trees down in Coweta and Black Oak Spur as well as tree falling on a home in Henry County.

This is a developing story.



