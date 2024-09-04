Atlanta announces its biggest investment ever to battle homelessness

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is moving forward with an unprecedented investment to help the homeless find permanent, affordable housing.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens appeared at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday and pledged to spend $60 million with more money coming from private funds.

After a recent count, Atlanta determined there are about 3,000 homeless people living in the city.

The mayor said that in addition to the $60 million that Atlanta is investing, another $10 million will come from The Community Foundation.

They seek to get to $120 million through private donations.

The effort includes up to 700 new units of deeply affordable housing.

Some of that housing will be modular construction.

One new project in Mechanicsville will turn an empty lot into a new community on Cooper Street.

Another is a large high-rise office building which will be converted to hundreds of apartments.

The city’s “Partners For Home” said they’re rehousing more and more people, but still see more and more enter the system.



































