Atlanta airport to lose $37.5 million in federal funding over DEI policy dispute

ATLANTA — The world’s busiest airport is set to lose millions in federal funding following a dispute over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expected to lose an estimated $37.5 million after city officials declined to sign new grant agreements without making changes to its DEI programs.

Officials noted that federal funding represents less than 10 percent of the airport’s total capital program and expressed confidence in securing alternative funding sources for certain projects.