Atlanta airport to begin work on pedestrian bridge

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is set to begin construction on its pedestrian bridge this weekend.

On Saturday, crews will prepare to lift the first of three South Parking Deck pedestrian bridge segments.

All South Terminal upper lanes will be closed from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning.

Construction on the second segment will begin on Monday night, with the third and final segment wrapping up early Wednesday morning.

The airport says the project will be completed by Thursday morning.

The airport is advising travelers to arrive at the airport earlier.

