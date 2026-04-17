Atlanta airport adds new security technology at checkpoints

ATLANTA — Travelers passing through the world’s busiest airport will see new security technology aimed at speeding up screening.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials have added three new clear e-gates at its South checkpoint.

Airport officials said the technology is designed to improve efficiency, security, and passenger flow through screening areas.

The airport was the first in the nation to deploy the system when it installed two e-gates at the lower North checkpoint in 2025.

Officials said the expansion is part of a broader effort to modernize screening operations as passenger traffic continues to increase.

The clear e-gates allow for automated identity verification and screening support before travelers reach traditional checkpoint lanes.

Airport leaders said the goal is to reduce wait times while maintaining security standards.

They said more upgrades could be added in future phases depending on performance and demand.