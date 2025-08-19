Clear Plus members in Atlanta first to experience new biometric airport security process

ATLANTA — Clear+ members in Atlanta are the first to experience a new airport security process using biometric ‘e-gates’.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the first airport in the nation to take the service live.

This allows members at the lower north checkpoint to scan their boarding pass, verify their identity with facial recognition, and move straight to bag screening.

Passengers bypass the usual process of showing an ID to a TSA officer. The service will soon be rolled out in additional locations, with a focus on World Cup host cities.

Clear says the process should be faster, safer, and smoother, with face scans taking less than two seconds.

The Clear Plus trusted traveler membership costs $209 annually, but Delta Sky Miles members can qualify for membership discounts.