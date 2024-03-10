Athens mother speaks out after her 3-year-old son was shot, killed

ATHENS — Police are looking for at least two more suspects in the death of a three-year-old.

“I am hurting. Why? Why?” said Shanita Smith.

That is the question, she wants answers to. Her three-year-old son Kyron Zarco was shot and killed while he was inside his Hallmark Mobile Home on Spring Valley Road.

Police said someone shot at the home on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

“He was just watching television. His brother held him while he took his last breath. That was my miracle baby. That was my COVID baby. He beat all the odds. Just for somebody to take him away from me in seconds,” said Smith.

Friday night, police arrested 17-year-old Julian Cubillos for the shooting. He is charged with malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Commissioner Tiffany Taylor said something must be done.

“We need more background checks. We need less accessibility to assault rifles. Assault rifles should not just be the normal handguns now a days. It is getting out of hand.”

William Breeding Jr. lives in Athens and is concerned.

“We have a crisis going on and I want to say don’t use this incident for your political gamble or your political theme because we have people who are hurting.”

Smith said, " Put your guns down. Why are you shooting? I do not bother nobody, so who are you aiming at?”

Investigators also have warrants for 16-year-old Jayden Brown and 18-year-old Dakious Echols for their involvement in the shooting. Police said they are facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

There is a GoFundMe link. Click here if you want to help the family.

