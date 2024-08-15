Arrest made in deadly shooting at midtown Atlanta MARTA station

ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a midtown Atlanta MARTA station Sunday night.

On August 11, at about 9 p.m., a shooting happened in the bus loop at the Arts Center MARTA station.

Xavier Mosley, 38, has now been arrested and charged with the murder of Demarco Mathis, 45, who was shot multiple times.

Mathis was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police searched for the shooter but were unable to immediately locate him.

MARTA police worked with the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Task Force to locate Mosley.

Police served a search warrant on Mosley’s Atlanta home on Wednesday, where he was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Mosley was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was permanently banned from MARTA.