Arrest made in connection with body found behind vacant Kroger

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found behind a vacant Kroger store on Cobb Parkway last month.

Micah DeAngelo Garner is charged with concealing the death of James Connell and giving false information to police.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WSB, investigators believe Connell was killed nearly two weeks before his body was discovered.

The warrant alleges Garner hid Connell’s body, resulting in it not being found until more than 10 days after his death.

Investigators say the delay hindered law enforcement’s ability to investigate whether Connell was unlawfully killed.

Garner remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.