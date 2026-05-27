Police identify man found dead at former Kroger on Cobb Parkway

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police have identified the man whose body was found at a former Kroger store on Cobb Parkway last week.

Investigators say they suspect foul play in the death of 43-year-old James Connell. Connell was pronounced dead by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police officials said a maintenance worker discovered the body on May 21 while checking for a possible water leak inside the former Kroger location on Cobb Parkway.

“A maintenance worker went to the business to check for a possible water leak, while inside the building the worker discovered an adult male deceased,” Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith said last week.

It is unclear how long Connell’s body may have been inside the building.

The investigation into Connell’s death remains ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb Police Major Crimes Unit.