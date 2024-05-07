Local

Arrest made in connection to death of Dunwoody High School student

By WSBTV

Mia Dieguez

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An arrest has been made in connection with a 15-year-old girl who died after a medical emergency at Dunwoody High School on Monday.

On Monday evening, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Pamela Dieguez via Zoom who confirmed that her sister, Mia, was rushed to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency during the school day.

“They [school officials] told me that she went to the restroom and when she came back to the classroom, she put her head on her desk and the next thing they knew she was on the floor,” Deiguez said.

Deiguez explained to Channel 2 Action News that she recently learned that her sister had been buying Percocet from an unidentified classmate.

Police did not identify the person who has since been arrested or say if it was a student. They also didn’t reveal the charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

