Armed robbery suspect who raised gun at Lawrenceville police gets shot, killed

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed after he reached for a gun in front of Lawrenceville police officers.

Lawrenceville police said that its officers were serving an arrest warrant at the Quality Inn in Chamblee at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect at the hotel, 59-year-old Terrell Hoggro, of Lawrenceville, was wanted on multiple armed robberies, according to the GBI. Most recently, Hoggro was accused of robbing a gas station clerk in Lawrenceville on Oct. 15.

GBI investigators began to conduct surveillance on Hoggro when he left the motel room, prompting officers to attempt to arrest him. At that point, Hoggro pulled a gun from his waist, which led officers to shoot him.

Hoggro was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this incident.