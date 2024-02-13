Argument between customers and employees turns into shooting at local Burger King

COLLEGE PARK — What started as an argument between customers and employees at a College Park Burger King ended in a shooting.

Chino, who goes by Big Dawg Chino on Instagram, was planning on getting a sandwich when he saw things deteriorate.

“I’m like, this is funny because they are going to fight over a burger. It’s really over food. Nobody did anything wrong. They just took too long with their food. Those people were really hungry. And they were like, ‘I told you I wanted extra cheese.’ I’m like, this is crazy, let me record this right now,” Chino said.

Chino started recording on his phone.

He watched as the frustrated customers soon walked out to their car, grabbed a gun, and then fired a shot into the store.

Seconds later, a man can be seen taking aim at the employees and pulling the trigger again.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, somebody is going to die.’ I’m like, ‘It can’t be me.’ You know what I’m saying? So when it happened, I thought that somebody was going to die. Like over a burger?” Chino said.

Thankfully, College Park Police say no one was hurt.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are still working to identify the people responsible.

“There is a bigger picture in the world. Don’t kill, shoot, or fight over a burger,” Chino said.

Burger King confirmed everyone was okay but did not release any more information.





