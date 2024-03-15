APD seizes $2M in drugs from Buckhead stash house

ATLANTA — More than $2 million worth of drugs were found hidden in a Buckhead home, Atlanta police announced Thursday.

Atlanta police said the stash included more than 500 pounds of marijuana.

Police found about 580 pounds of marijuana in professional bags, 49 pounds of mushrooms, 2,600 THC-laced candy bars, 100 high-potency marijuana moon rocks and 22 pint-sized bottles of promethazine with codeine cough syrup.

Some of the drugs were packaged in boxes that mimicked children’s cereal.

Police said they got an anonymous tip the drugs were stored at a home on Roxbury Road. They found the drugs during a search warrant yesterday.

Officers arrested two people, but haven’t released their identities.

“It’s a classic stash house,” police said. “That quantity. But we do believe people were also going there to purchase.”

©2024 Cox Media Group