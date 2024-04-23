APD says 14-year-old girl hospitalized after northwest Atlanta home riddled with bullets

ATLANTA — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.

The incident happened around 12:25 a.m. at a home on South Eugenia Place in northwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital.

Her condition is currently unknown.

According to Atlanta investigators, an unknown vehicle stopped in front of the driveway and fired multiple shots inside the home, hitting the victim.

Authorities are working to learn what led up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity was not released.