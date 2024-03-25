APD releases new details on deadly crash that sent vehicle 60 ft off I-20 into woods

ATLANTA — Authorities have released new information about a deadly crash on Interstate 20.

Atlanta police said on March 24 at 3:37 a.m., officers received reports of a crash involving two cars on I-20 WB at Maynard Terrace.

According to the investigation, an SUV was driving west on I-20 when the driver lost control of his car and hit a red sedan. After hitting the sedan, the SUV went off the roadway, traveled 60 feet and landed in the wood line behind a shopping center on Memorial Drive SE.

First responders worked for four hours to free the SUV from the trees.

Police confirmed that the driver of the SUV was killed, and the driver of the red sedan was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The identities of the drivers have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.