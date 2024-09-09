Apalachee school shooting: Colt Gray appears to have ‘nervous’ demeanor in 2023 investigation

BREMEN, Ga. — More details are revealed about 14-year-old Colt Gray who opened fire inside Apalachee High School, killing two students and two teachers.

Newly released bodycam video shows the moment investigators interrogated Gray.

Suspected Apalachee gunman Colt Gray first hit law enforcement’s radar after Jackson County deputies received a tip that the 14-year-old made threats to shoot up his school on the gaming app Discord in 2023.

“Like I told him, I promise I would never say something, so you haven’t used discord in a few months… yeah,” Gray said during the interview.

“I take you at your word and I hope you’re being honest with me,” an investigator said.

During the entire conversation, Gray is soft-spoken and swaying left and right while denying making any threats.

“Do you use Discord? Discord, um I used to. I don’t have it,” Gray said.