Apalachee High School students, staff returning to pick up their belongings

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Apalachee High School students and staff are allowed to pick up their belongings days after four people were killed in a shooting.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was on campus Monday as people arrived back on campus.

On Wednesday, deputies say 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire inside the school. Four people were killed: math teachers 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

All classes at Apalachee High School have been canceled until further notice. Other Barrow County Schools will return to class on Tuesday.

Barrow County Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff sent the following video messages to families on Sunday night.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is setting up a community recovery center for free resources and mental health services.

The center will open at 12 p.m. at the Barrow Leisure Services Center at 175 2nd St. on Monday until 5 p.m. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.



