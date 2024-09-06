Apalachee High School shooting suspect, father will remain in custody

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Accused Barrow County school shooter Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray, appeared in person for their first appearances in court Friday morning.

At the hearing, Colt Gray’s attorney did not request bond, and he was returned to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center soon after.

Colin Gray’s attorney opted not to request bond, allowing other attorneys to make that request if they choose.

The younger Gray has been held in the RYDC since Wednesday, after shooting and killing four people and wounding nine others.

Colt Gray faces four counts of felony murder for the shooting at Apalachee High School, with the GBI saying more charges are expected.

Colin Gray, Colt Gray’s father, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI Director Chris Hosey said Thursday night that Colin Gray “allowed” his son to have the weapon used in the deadly school shooting on Wednesday morning.

The 54-year-old Gray faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. He was booked into the Barrow County Detention Center on Thursday.



