AP top 25 college football: UGA drops to No. 2.

ATLANTA — As we enter the fourth week of college football, there’s been a shakeup in the polls.

Texas is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time in 16 years, replacing Georgia on Sunday after the Bulldogs struggled to remain unbeaten.

The Longhorns moved up a spot from No. 2 and received 35 first-place votes and 1,540 points. The Bulldogs, who have been No. 1 since the preseason poll, received 23 first-place votes and 1,518 points.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll Week 4

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Miami (FL)

9. Oregon

10. Penn State

11. USC

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Oklahoma State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Notre Dame

18. Michigan

19. Louisville

20. Iowa State

21. Clemson

22. Nebraska

23. Northern Illinois

24. Illinois

25. Texas A&M